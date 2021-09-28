Vailele EFKS wins Samoa’s Teiula Cricket Tournament

The team won the Men’s and Women’s final.

In the men’s division, Vailele EFKS A defeated Fetuao from Ti’avea in a very close match and also won the best men’s team in this year’s Teuila competition recently.

In the women’s division, the team defeated Molilaauifogaa in the main final.

Vailele Women’s team captain, Frister Lemanu said it was a tough game but she is proud at how the ladies performed.

“Our hard work has paid off and we thank the Lord first for his guidance and blessings because he’s the one who has rewarded our blood, sweat, and tears with this joyous result,” Lemanu said.