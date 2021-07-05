WHO donates raincoats and police vest to Samoa Police Force

Police Commissioner, Fuiavailiili Egon Keil and Executive members received the donation on behalf of the force.

The assistance is part of WHO's ongoing assistance to SPPCS on road safety.

Funding from WHO will also support a media campaign and awareness on road safety.

In 2017 WHO donated 9 alcolizer machines, 3 alcolizer LE5 machines and 6 alcolizer LE4 machines for DUI test. WHO has continued to provide assistance to SPPCS with the re-calibration of these machines to support police investigations.

Commissioner and SPPCS acknowledged the ongoing support of WHO with its Road Safety Campaign.

Samoa Police aims to reduce road fatalities and also raise awareness on the impact of these fatalities as a result of irresponsible drivers.