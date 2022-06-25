Wisil wins fourth gold of Pacific Mini Games with back-to-back titles

The Olympian captured the women’s 200 metres crown before helping Papua New Guinea win women’s 4x400m relay gold at the Oleai Sports Complex.

Wisil, who had already won the 100m and 4x100m relay titles, topped a Papua New Guinea one-two-three in the 200m, clocking 24.23 secs.

Leonie Beu came second in 24.44 with Isila Apkup third in 24.49.

Wisil then joined Beu and Apkup and Edna Boafob to win the women’s 4x400m crown in 3:52.76.

New Caledonia sealed silver in 4:05.71, with Australia completing the podium in 4:19.45.

Banuve Tabakaucoro of Fiji also completed a sprint hat-trick as he backed up his men’s 100m and 4x100m titles by winning the 200m gold.

Tabakaucoro finished in a winning time of 21.11, beating two Papua New Guinea sprinters in Leeroy Kamau and Terence Talio who clocked 21.48 and 21.55 respectively.

The 29-year-old also grabbed a silver in the men’s 4x400m relay as part of the Fijian team who clocked 3:24.44.

Papua New Guinea took the title in 3:15.35 while Samoa finished third in 3:30.71 in what was the final athletics event of the day.

In the other sprint events, Adrine Monagi of Papua New Guinea won the women’s 100m hurdles and Kolone Alefosio of Samoa triumphed in the men’s 110 metres hurdles.

Alefosio clocked a winning time of 14.82 as Daniel Baul of Papua New Guinea came second with 15.44 and Samoan Jireh Westerlund finished third with 15.68.

Monagi of Papua New Guinea came out on top with 14.15, while Esther Wejieme of New Caledonia came second in 14.64 and Tayden Tomich of Australia registered 15.41 for third.

Edna Boafob of Papua New Guinea won heptathlon gold with 4,062 points in front of compatriot Monica Korowi with 2,848.

Tennis competition came to a close as Colin Sinclair of the Northern Marianas Islands and Violet Apisah of Papua New Guinea claimed the respective men’s and women’s singles titles.

Apisah upset top seed and team-mate Abigail Tere-Apisah with a thumping 6-1, 6-1 victory, while Sinclair swept aside Matthew Stubbings of Papua New Guinea 6-0, 6-1.