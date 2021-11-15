Apple to fix iPhone 13 Face ID screen repair glitch

The model contains a chip that "pairs" a screen with a specific phone and requires special software tools to "match" a new one.

Repair firms have found that without those tools, the facial-identification security function no longer works.

Apple, whose repairers use the tools, says it will issue a software update.

The feature has been widely criticised by right-to-repair advocates, who suggest it was included to limit who could repair iPhones.

The issue was first reported by iFixit, a company specialising in tools, parts and tech repair guides.

It labelled the new link between screen replacements and Face ID as a "dark day for fixers, both DIY and professional".