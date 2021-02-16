Jaguar car brand to be all-electric by 2025

The company will launch electric models of its entire Jaguar and Land Rover line-up by 2030, it added.

The firm said it would keep all three of its three British plants open as part of its new strategy.

But it has dropped plans to build an electric version of its XJ saloon at the Castle Bromwich plant, meaning the site will eventually stop making cars.

Chief executive Thierry Bolloré said the plant would focus instead on "non-production" activities in the long term, without giving details.

The company plans to spend about £2.5bn a year on new technology for its cars.

It will also invest in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Fuel cells provide electric power, without producing tailpipe emissions - water is the only by-product.

However, in order for them to be truly environmentally friendly, the hydrogen itself needs to be produced using renewable sources.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the announcement was "a huge step for British car manufacturing".

Carmakers are under pressure to meet stringent carbon emission demands in Europe and China, as well as customer demand for high-performance electric cars with a luxury or performance feel.

The UK plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

Luxury car brand Bentley Motors, owned by Germany's Volkswagen, said in November its range will be fully electric by 2030, and last month General Motors said it aimed to have a zero tailpipe emission line-up by 2035.