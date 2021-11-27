Mr Goxx, the cryptocurrency-trading hamster, dies

The rodent, who shot to internet fame for his ability to often outperform human investors using a specially built trading cage, died on Tuesday.

The furry financier's official Twitter account announced the hamster's death to his 18,000 followers on social media.

"You proved to us, that the internet doesn't necessarily have to be a toxic wasteland," his owners told the BBC.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed with the uncountable and touching condolences which we've received across all channels.

What we personally learned from this project has little to do with crypto."

The hamster's financial career, and subsequent fame, were borne of an experiment by two friends in Germany who wanted to prove the randomness of success in the digital currency industry.

Mr Goxx's trading office, attached to his regular cage, was watched by thousands on a Twitch livestream. He would famously make decisions by running on his "intention wheel" to select which cryptocurrency he'd like to trade and subsequently entering either a buy or sell tunnel on his 'office floor'.

Every time he ran through a tunnel, the electronics wired to his office completed the trade according to Mr Goxx's desires.

The tiny trader began his financial career on 12 June 2021.After his final day of trading on 22 November, his portfolio was up 19.7% and he had made about 98 Euros profit.

Recent calculations by crypto-news site Protos suggested the hamster's latest financial results beat investing supremo Warren Buffet's company, Berkshire Hathaway.