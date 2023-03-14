Recognising Innovative Excellence: Samsung Tops Global TV Market for 17 Consecutive Year

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung once again topped the global TV market in 2022, making it the 17th year in a row the company has ranked first in the TV industry. This accomplishment can be attributed to the company’s commitment to premium viewing experiences and user-centred design.

By prioritising its premium product lineup, Samsung has upheld its unparalleled leadership in the TV industry for an impressive 17 years, exemplified best by its Neo QLED lineup. In 2022, Samsung sold a staggering 9.65 million units of QLED and Neo QLED TVs, bringing cumulative sales to 35 million units since its launch in 2017. Samsung also dominated the ultra-large TV market segment in 2022, reporting a 36.1% and 42.9% market share for TVs over 75-inches and 80-inches respectively. For the premium TV market priced over $2,500, Samsung retained the largest market share by revenue at 48.6%.

“Our track record of industry leadership over the past 17 years was made possible by our consumers’ continued loyalty and trust in our products,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to pave the path to create the most premium device experiences that go beyond premium picture quality.”

Samsung’s leadership in the TV market for 17 consecutive years is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the most innovative products with consumer-centric designs and upgraded user experiences. The launch of the Bordeaux TV in 2006 marked the mainstream adoption of LCD TVs with sophisticated designs and light-weight form factor. It was also the first time for Samsung to rank number one in the global television market. The company continued to bring groundbreaking technologies closer to consumers by launching its first LED TV in 2009 and Smart TV in 2011, holding the top position in the market throughout each of those launches and after.

Samsung continued to push the boundaries of picture quality and innovation by introducing products with the latest technologies as well. In 2017, Samsung defined the term “next-generation display” by unveiling the first QLED TV, which utilised quantum dot technology to achieve 100 percent colour volume for the first time in the industry. In 2018, the company launched the groundbreaking QLED 8K, followed by the Quantum Mini LED-backed Neo QLED and the self-illuminating MICRO LED in 2021. This collection of innovative technologies redefined the standard for TV picture quality and continued to set new industry benchmarks each time.

Additionally, Samsung has been at the forefront of pioneering new categories such as the Lifestyle series. Starting with the iconic design of The Serif in 2016, Samsung has continued to evolve its product lineup with designs to enhance the user experience through products such as The Frame, The Sero, The Terrace, The Premiere and The Freestyle.

In 2023, Samsung’s commitment to innovation continues with the development of intuitive technology designed to meet the needs of users. SmartThings will enable seamless integration and connectivity of multiple devices with security remaining a top priority, empowering users to create deeply personalised experiences that accommodate both their unique preferences and needs.

