Samoa Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Users’ Group Revived At Regional GIS Conference

The ‘Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial (FOSS4G) State of the Map (SotM) 2020 Oceania Conference’ aimed to raise awareness on the importance and power of GIS, open data, open source software, spatial data sharing, and data standards across the region.

A hybrid event, the conference had both in-person and online participation, merging to form the wider FOSS4G SotM 2020 Oceania Conference happening across the region. The Apia Hub, organised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the Inform Project and SkyEye Pacific – a private sector user of GIS in Samoa and the co-host of the conference, was hosted at the SPREP campus. Other national hubs convened on the same day, at different times due to differing time zones, across the Pacific region.

A special one-hour session during the conference gave an opportunity for the first informal meeting of the Samoa GIS Users’ Group, facilitated by Mr James Atherton, Vice President of the Samoa Conservation Society who was among the original members of an earlier GIS Users’ group. Formed in October 2004 with a focus to share updates on GIS activities and data amongst member agencies, , improve collaboration and coordinate training and professional development of members. According to Mr Atherton, the group eventually became inactive after a few years as key members moved overseas without a clear mandate in place to guide the group’s activities and goals.

Photo supplied