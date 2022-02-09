Samoa Police is encouraging the public to protect themselves online

“We all have a role to play in staying safe online. This includes looking out for ourselves, our family and friends.”

The Force also issued a list of top tips for staying safe online for the public:

1. Only talk to people on the internet that you know and trust.

2. Personal information shouldn’t be shared over the internet.

3. Set up secure privacy settings on all of your online accounts.

4. Use a strong password, keep it private and change it regularly.

5. Don’t open emails from people you don’t know.

6. Think before you post something about someone else online.

7. If someone sends you personal photos or videos, respect their privacy and don’t share them with others.

8. Install anti-virus software on all of your devices.

9. Only download apps, music and files from places and people that you trust, such as official stores.

10. Turn off geotagging on mobile devices and social media accounts.