Shaking head and mean goose among new emojis

Unicode Consortium's list contains only 31 new emojis, which expand what can be said through pictures and symbols in text and online messages.

This is a much smaller release than last year's 112 emojis, which included pregnant people, a crutch and a low battery sign.

The succinct release has been met with a mostly positive response online.

The emojis will go through a final round of approval in September before they are released.

Emoji reference website Emojipedia said while some emojis may not make the final version, most that reach this stage are confirmed.

The inclusion of the goose emoji has drawn comparisons to modern indie gaming hit Untitled Goose Game, which sees players take control of a horrible goose.

But while the design may seem familiar, it may not necessarily look the same when it appears on phones.

The designs seen here are samples designed by Emojipedia for the Emoji 15.0 release. Companies including Apple, Google and Samsung must make their own designs for the emojis.

The chosen emojis are selected by Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation based in California.