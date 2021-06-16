Windows 10 to be retired in 2025, as new OS unveils

When Windows 10 was launched, Microsoft said it was intended to be the final version of the operating system.

But from 14 October 2025, there will be no new updates or security fixes for either the Home or Pro versions.

And Microsoft says its successor will represent one of the "most significant updates" to the OS in the past decade.

Its predecessor, Windows 7, was retired in 2020, although businesses could pay Microsoft to continue receiving updates for Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 Enterprise.

Windows 10 was released in July 2015 and dubbed "Windows as a service", which meant the software was gradually updated at no extra charge, rather than the company releasing a new version of its OS every few years.

At the time, chief executive Satya Nadella said it marked a "new era" for personal computing.

Developer evangelist and Microsoft employee Jerry Nixon went further, describing it as "the last version of Windows".

And Mr Nadella added he was particularly "excited" by features such as digital personal assistant Cortana, which was intended to compete with Apple's Siri.

But Cortana never really took off and in April this year it was retired on mobile, focusing instead on productivity help in Windows 10, Outlook and Teams.