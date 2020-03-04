Samoans encouraged to invest in Unit Trust of Samoa

The UTOS annual general meeting held on Monday heard that there are over 3000 unitholders.

While this is a significant increase in numbers compared to the previous financial year, it still only reflects that 1.6% of the total population of Samoa invest in UTOS.

The initial unit price in the beginning was .97 sene and it has grown to $1.69 to date; therefore the original price has nearly doubled.

The Finance Minister Sili Epa Tuioti spoke of the Government’s plans to provide opportunities to ensure that UTOS continues to grow for the benefit of all Samoans.

Sili Epa Tuioti also said that although there has been a slight delay in the construction of the new Samoa High Commission chancery in Wellington New Zealand, UTOS is still at the forefront to finance this project estimated to cost $25 million tala.

Photo Govt Media