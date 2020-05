Four Air New Zealand flights scheduled to fly from Samoa to NZ

These are commercial flights and seats will be available for purchase online, via the Air New Zealand website, or from the Air New Zealand Travel Centre, in Apia.

Passengers who wish to travel to New Zealand and who meet New Zealand’s immigration and entry requirements, including Australians in Samoa who can meet the transit window requirements for a connecting flight to Australia, are advised to contact Air New Zealand directly to discuss/make bookings.

* WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE TRAVELLING *

* Managed isolation requirement

The New Zealand Government has introduced a strict 14-day managed isolation/quarantine requirement for all international arrivals into New Zealand, effective from midnight on 9 April. That includes these flights. All travellers will be taken directly to either a managed isolation facility (hotel) or a quarantine facility (a separate hotel) for at least 14 days. The New Zealand government is paying the cost of the accommodation and meals in these facilities.

For individuals who have a confirmed seat on any of these flight, you MUST take everything you need for 14 days in isolation/quarantine with you as you will not be permitted to leave the facility. For example, you will need to take sufficient and suitable clothing, baby supplies, personal medications and hygiene products/toiletries to cover 14 days. Access to supermarkets, ATMs and pharmacies WILL NOT be possible.

Every passenger entering New Zealand will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival. Passengers will be disembarked in small groups and met by Government of New Zealand officials at the gate who will discuss isolation arrangements with you and answer any questions you might have. You can find more information on the managed isolation policy on the Ministry of Health website’s Border Controls page, or on the Passenger Arrival Factsheet.

* Border entry requirements

Eligibility to travel to New Zealand will be assessed against the New Zealand Government’s criteria for international travel during the Covid-19 period.

New Zealand citizens and residents may travel to New Zealand and do not need approval from Immigration New Zealand (INZ) before travelling. There are a limited number of exceptions for other travellers who must seek approval from INZ before travelling using the limited exceptions process. Those who need this approval include:

- partners, dependent children (aged 24 years and under) and legal guardians of New Zealand citizens and residents who are travelling with their New Zealand family member to New Zealand

- Australian citizens and permanent residents who normally live in New Zealand.

All other travel to New Zealand by people who hold an NZeTA or a current work, student, visitor, limited or transit visa is not permitted.

For more information on New Zealand’s border requirements, visit the Immigration New Zealand website.

Please pass this message on to any other New Zealanders who may not be registered and could be affected by this information.

* CONSULAR ASSISTANCE *

If you are concerned about your ability to stay safely where you are (for example, if you are worried about accommodation options, access to food, medicine or essential services), or you require other consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand High Commission in Samoa.

Our office is on Beach Road, in Apia — above New Zealand Immigration — and is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. If it is not possible for you to visit the office, you can also email nzhcapia@samoa.ws or call +685 21711. For urgent assistance outside our opening hours, please call +64 9 920 2020.

Photo supplied