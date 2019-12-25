 

80th measles death in Samoa confirmed by government

BY: Loop Pacific
17:35, December 25, 2019
31 reads

An 80th person is confirmed to have died in the last 24 hours in the measles epidemic sweeping Samoa.

According to the government's emergency operation centre, there have been 5600 cases reported since the outbreak in the island nation, which has a population under 200,000.

The latest person to lose their life was 43.

Twenty-three new cases of measles have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and nine people are still considered to be critically ill in hospital, eight of them children.

As of Christmas Eve, some 95 per cent of Samoa's eligible population have been vaccinated against measles.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Samoa
Measles epidemic
  • 31 reads