Cyclone Wasi the latest to hit Samoa

It is the second cyclone in two days to have formed in the same area.

At noon today category one Wasi was located to the northwest of Apia and moving southeast.

Wasi is expected to pass Samoa, intensifying to a category two storm as it moves to the southeast towards Niue.

It is not expected in Niue's waters under late on Sunday.

That island is still feeling the effects of now ex-cyclone Vicky, which was downgraded by forecasters this morning, and has moved to the south of Niue.

Both Samoa and Niue are expected to receive damaging winds and extensive rain with extensive flooding expected on Samoa.

Seas in the area affected will be rough to very rough with winds of up to 55 knots.

Earlier Niue's police chief, Tim Wilson, told our reporter that rough seas were already pounding the island's northern coast.

Schools were closed on Friday (Saturday NZT), and Air New Zealand had cancelled today's flight to the island.

"We're expecting the most impact on the north and east side of the island, which is good for us because that's the part of the island where people live furthest away from the sea," he said.

"We're asking people to just be prepared."