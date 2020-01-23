'Lessons to be learnt' from Samoa measles epidemic - Aupito William Sio

Counties Manukau and Samoa Doctors Worldwide are working on rotational cycles up to April as part of the regionwide response from Australia, New Zealand and throughout the Pacific.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio who has just returned from Samoa says: "There are lessons to be learnt from this particularly for the wider region and both Winston Peters and I have been looking at how do we co-ordinate our response better."

In Samoa itself, the Ministry of Health says 5,707 measles cases have been reported to the Disease Surveillance Team since the outbreak started.

Only two new cases have been reported between 13th January and 20th January and there are currently no patients with measles in hospital.

The measles epidemic has claimed 83 lives, most of them children.