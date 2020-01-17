Samoan mum awaits compensation for injured seasonal worker son

Mrs. Leota said the hospital and death certificate confirmed her son’s death was due to measles.

However, prior to contracting measles, Paulo Leota was allegedly stabbed on the back of his head in Australia where he was a seasonal worker.

Mrs Leota told Loop Samoa correspondent, Talaia Mika, that her son’s death was unacceptable.

“Though he had his own family to look after, he was always visiting me and giving me money,” she said.

Brisbane-based Samoan lawyer, Sinaumea Taufao has offered to help the family seek compensation for personal injuries.

According to Mr. Leota’s sister, Asiasi Leota, her brother was allegedly stabbed around July last year and was admitted to the hospital while the authorities dealt with the accused.

After contrcating measles, Mr. Leota was admitted to the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Samoa where he passed away.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Mr Leota has been a seasonal worker in Australia for six years.