Amazon announces 1,500 new apprenticeships for 2022

The 40 schemes range from engineering to health and safety and includes more than 200 apprenticeships which are degree level.

Amazon employs more than 70,000 staff in the UK and said the scheme would help more people get the skills in demand in the job market.

BT Group recently announced plans to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates for September 2022.

The group, one of the UK's largest private sector apprenticeship employers, said it would recruit for posts in its engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security areas.

The latest recruitment drive for both companies comes as firms in the UK and the US report growing problems filling skilled roles. Amazon has also previously offered a signing-on bonus of £1,000 to fill some roles.