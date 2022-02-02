Central Bank of Samoa announces new Covid-19 restrictions

The public is advised that facial masks must be worn before entering the CBS building and must be worn at all times while within the premises.

CBS said, “Must hold a valid Covid-19 vaccination card and valid identification is required before permitted inside the Building.”

“Use our hand sanitizer available on the Foyer Desk when entering the building.”

“Strict social distancing will be enforced in the CBS Building and premises at all times.”

“Children (12 years and under) are not permitted in the CBS Building at any time.”

The above restrictions also apply to all employees and consultants working in the CBS Building, or anyone inside the building.

CBS also stated that they will remain open to the public from 9am to 2pm during this period.

The restrictions are effective until Friday, 11 February.