Data plans to suit customers’ needs rolled out by Digicel

Based entirely on customer feedback asking for simplified offerings, transparent charging and no catches, Digicel prepaid customers can now get a data plan to suits their differing needs - 2GB for $5 for a day, 7GB for $13 for 7 days and 15GB for $21 for 7 days.

Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Christian Fruean, said; “We have listened to our customers and created three tailor made data plans to suit the budgets and needs of everyone across Samoa. Whether you are a high data user or someone who just wants to use social media, we have an attractive plan for you.”

“As a Digital Operator, we strive to improve on the products and services we roll out to our customers so that we always deliver value for money. And this starts by us taking the time to listen and take valuable feedback from our customers on what they really want.”

“With these innovative data plans, we are ensuring our customers benefit from simply more.”

“The new data plans are aimed at attracting new users to our network – as well as delighting our existing customers,” added Pepe.

“Mobile data has become a basic necessity for us all, even more so in the current scenario. We chose to highlight the concerns faced by most prepaid customers when they run out of data, and how our latest offering alleviates those concerns.”

“Data is changing the way we live and Digicel is changing the way we deliver for customers,” concluded Pepe.

Photo supplied Digicel Samoa