Employment challenges remain for persons with disabilities in Samoa

About 10 percent of that statistic have not been to school while 37 percent have received education.

Of the total population of persons with disabilities, only 38 percent can read while 35 percent can write.

Over 50 percent of people with disabilities are unable to employ anywhere else due to their disabilities.

These statistics were highlighted at the National Disability Week held recently.

Minister of Women, Community and Social Development, Leota Laki Lamositele-Sio delivered the keynote address and emphasized the National Disability Policy.

“The purpose of this policy is to help make things easier and make plans succeed for the betterment of people with disabilities in the nation,” he said.

“These deeds should be done with love and honesty to reach the goal of this week.”

Leota Laki also acknowledged the support by the Government of Australia through the Samoa Disability Partnership Programme as well as development partners.

