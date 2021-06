The decrease reflects the negative impact experienced by the nation due to COVID-19.

Negatively impacted industries include accommodation, construction, restaurants, transport, other services and business services.

Waitress and salaries increase by 0.4 percent on a year basis from $140.9 million tala in March last year, to $141.4 million in the year under review.

Employment index experience negative growth in the previous years has continued on in the next quarter under review.

