New Pacific-wide initiative targets greater exports and trade

The EUR 10.5 million SAFE Pacific project is funded by the EU and will be implemented by the SPC's Land Resources Division. The project will target increasing production and exports through improved compliance with international trade standards and by adopting approaches that foster greater production for domestic and regional markets.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Noumea, the Ambassador of the European Union for the Pacific, H.E Sujiro Seam said, ‘‘At a time when the EU becomes Permanent Observer, I am happy to partner with SPC on this SAFE Pacific project. As the region progressively reopens to build back better, international trade plays a crucial role. The SAFE Pacific project enhances the capabilities of Pacific Island Countries to comply with regulatory obligations, such as biosecurity and quarantine measures, as well as rules intended to safeguard product quality and safety. It lays the foundation to increase exports and thus strengthen regional and international trade, including trade between the Pacific Island Countries and the EU thanks to the Economic Partnership Agreement”.

The project launch coincided with the inception meeting of the SAFE Pacific project and was broadcasted live via Zoom in New Caledonia.

SPC’s Director-General Mr Stuart Minchin said, “SPC is pleased to launch the SAFE Pacific project and strengthen our commitment to supporting the essential work being carried out by our member countries to improve and promote sustainable economic growth and livelihoods. SAFE Pacific comes at a critical time when the region grapples with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and severe natural disasters, reaffirming the importance of collaborative action to pave a way forward in the near and long-term for post-COVID recovery.”

This partnership confirms the EU-SPC commitment to contribute to growth and development in the Pacific in order to provide decent jobs, to reduce inequalities and tackle poverty to sustain livelihoods, and to preserve the natural capital on which the region depends.

The project will be implemented in 15 Pacific African Caribbean Pacific countries, including the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Photo source SPC