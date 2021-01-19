Samoa Central Bank probes alleged pyramid scheme

The warning comes after the bank received a report of people involved in gifting and re-gifting money in a suspected pyramid scheme

Samoa's Central Bank has issued a warning to local pyramid scheme operators that they face criminal charges if caught by a Financial Intelligence Division investigation.

The warning comes after the bank received a report of people involved in gifting and re-gifting money in a suspected pyramid scheme.

A number of sources said people had also been asked to invest $US25 and in 10 days they would receive $75 with the more people registered the more money received.

A source said the scheme had drawn a lot of interest from locals.

The Central Bank has warned the scheme could end with people losing their money.

Photo source RNZ Pacific Caption: Central Bank of Samoa