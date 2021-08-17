Samoa handicraft market vendor ventures into selling vegetables to earn more

Tafui used to sell souvenirs at the Apia Flea Market for more than ten years.

He said that business was not doing well so he decided to switch to selling what he had planted to earn more.

“Business was slow and I was not getting enough from selling at the Flea Market since there were no tourists to buy it.”

“I told my wife that we have to look at selling other things so that we can feed our children and also put them to school. We agreed on planting more than we used to and selling it,” Tafui said.

Tafui and his wife are both market vendors and they have three children who are all still sttending primary schools.

“I am always happy when I am able to provide for my family. And making the decision sell vegetables and cash crops was right.”

Tafui has now been selling cash crops and vegetables for eight months now.

Also sharing the same experience is Tainalua Tu’umali’I, who has been selling vegetables and plants to earn more.

“We started from selling fruits, vegetables and plants in a small shack beside the road but have a lot of customers daily, especially from hotels buying from us to prepare their different meals.”

Tu’umali’I also extended her shed to cater for her restaurant, that has opened recently.