Samoa reduces vehicle registration fees, drivers’ licenses by 20 percent

The reduction was confirmed by the Acting Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logo.

The move is aimed at helping families reduce their expenses.

Minister of Police, Harry Schuster also confirmed the implementation.

“It’s already approved in the policy and it’s on the budget that all government services all across the board will be reduced by 20 percent ,” he said.

The registration fees for private vehicles is 126 while for Commercial vehicles including taxis and buses charges WST $200.

According to the Samoa Bureau of Statistics in their 2005 reports, over 14,000 vehicles were registered in Samoa including tractors.

Samoa Bureau predicts that unless something dramatic happened, more than doubling this number of vehicles in the nation in four years, there is no way the number could get close to 50,000 at the moment in Samoa.