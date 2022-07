Present at the event, Samsung’s Corporate President and Head Corporate Management- Hark Kyu Park explained the advantages of Busan as the host city for 2030 World Expo, to the major government officials from the Pacific Islands countries.

Kyu Park met Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on 11 July and Samoa's Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa on 12 July.

He explained Samsung's innovation technology cases and global social contribution activities.