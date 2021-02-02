Styrofoam ban to start in Samoa by March

The Samoa Observer newspaper reports this has been confirmed by the CEO of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Frances Reupena.

The ban, which was to have been implemented last year but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will cover the importation, sale, distribution or manufacture of styrofoam plates, containers and cups.

Reupena said the ban would come into effect from 28 February.

According to her, while some challenges can be expected in enforcing and monitoring compliance, the government was confident, with the support of the public and the business sector there would be minimal issues.

Photo source SPREP