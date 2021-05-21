Transforming digital design in the Pacific

The PTI Australia X Canva collaboration is the first of its kind in the Pacific, connecting the simplicity of Canva's design platform to businesses across the Pacific region through PTI Australia’s network.

Cath Cooksley-Little, PTI Australia’s General Manager of Marketing, Communications & Tourism said the collaboration matches capacity building with ongoing access to world class tools.

“In the past year we have seen a swift acceleration into digital trade and promotion in businesses across the Pacific. As an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum, we exist to support and grow businesses in the Pacific. Our Pacific Business Monitor, which tracks the impact of COVID-19 across 16 pacific nations has highlighted the widening digital gap between those with and without access to critical skill sets and resources especially in digital design and marketing.

“Unlike other design options Canva provides an easy and cost-effective solution to empower businesses in the Pacific who don’t have the resources or funds to access traditional design expertise. I’m genuinely excited at the impact our partnership with Canva will have, enabling small and medium sized businesses to compete more effectively on an international stage against international brands.”

For Canva the opportunity to partner with an organisation with a similar mission to create positive outcomes for people in the Pacific was important.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Pacific Trade Invest Australia to provide small businesses with free access to Canva Pro. The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on millions of small businesses around the world. We’ve seen a huge number of these businesses embracing Canva over the last year to shift their brick and mortar operations to an online environment while expanding their marketing and digital presence to keep up with the changing world we’re seeing,” said Zach Kitschke, Canva’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The first Pacific Workshop was delivered yesterday by PTI Australia’s Communications Manager, Matisse Walkden-Brown, with support from Canva to over 60 participants from across the Blue Pacific.

Photo supplied Caption: PTI Australia’s Communications Manager, Matisse Walkden-Brown and Cath Cooksley-Little, PTI Australia’s General Manager of Marketing, Communications & Tourism