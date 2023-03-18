New Member of Parliament sworn in

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Parliament House, Mulinuu recently.

Before the official ceremony, the Speaker of the House, Papalii Lio Masipau read out the Warrant of Election signed by the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and the Parliamentary Code of Ethics.

The seat for Vaimauga No.3 Constituency became vacant following the death of Tapunuu Niko Lee Hang.

This resulted in a by-election on 24 February 2023 which was won by Lautimuia.

He had 1,531 votes against the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) candidate Samau Leatigagaeono Timanu who received 1,082 and Independent candidate Feagaimalii Bruce To’omalatai Utaileuo with 106 votes.

Lautimuia was the former Chief of Executive Officer for the Samoa Shipping Services.

The new Member of Parliament was surrounded by family members and members of his constituency who showed up to show their support.

He told the new media outside parliament that he is grateful for those that attended the ceremony to support his new role.

The Parliament sitting followed after the swearing in ceremony with the Acting Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Toelesulusulu Cedric Schuster presenting the Government Response on the Recommendations put forth in the Economic Sector Committee Report.

The Chamber was open for deliberations on the Committee Report together with the Government Response presented.

Photo credit: Parliament of Samoa Caption: Newly sworn Member of Parliament for Vaimauga No.3, Lautimuia Uelese Vaai.