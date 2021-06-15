Victoria records two new community cases

Both new cases are primary close contacts of existing cases, with no community exposure during their infectious period, Victorian health authorities said.

The results were detected from among 16,932 test results processed on Sunday, when 13,764 vaccination doses were delivered at state-run sites.

On Sunday, Sutton said the state remained on course for an easing of restrictions this week, but urged more people to present for testing amid concern some Covid-19 cases could be flying under the radar.

An office and apartment building on Freshwater Place in Southbank was added yesterday as an exposure site for a range of times across Thursday and Friday last week.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how a handful of mystery cases are linked to the outbreak, but on Sunday Sutton said there were "early signs of likely links" for some of them.

It is still unclear how the virus jumped from a Wollert man who caught Covid-19 in South Australia to the City of Whittlesea outbreak and how an Arcare Maidstone aged care worker became infected.