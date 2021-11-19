15 new cases, infections continue downward trend – Fiji Govt

The Government also confirmed eight of the latest cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday.

There are no deaths to report and the toll remains at 694.

Health Secretary James Fong said 17 Covid patients are in hospital, eight in the central division and nine in the west.

"We have recorded 596 Covid-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted Covid. These are not classified as Covid-19 deaths."

Dr Fong also said that 89.9 percent of the adult population (555,587) were fully vaccinated with 97 percent (599,918) having had one dose.

The government said once the country achieves 90 percent vaccination rate, restrictions will be eased further - from 11pm-4am to midnight-4am.