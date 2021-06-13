47 new cases confirmed in Fiji, over 900 since April outbreak

This takes the total number of infections since the second outbreak started in April to over 900, with 702 active cases currently in isolation.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said last night 42 of the new cases are linked to existing clusters: Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH), Suva 19; Nawaka, Nadi 15; the government's COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) 3; Waila, Nausori - 1; Muanikoso, Nasinu - 1; Navy - 1 and Reservoir Road, Suva - 2.

But he said there are four cases in other clusters being investigated to determine their links to other cases: Wailoku, Suva -1, Wainibuka, Suva - 1, Tacirua, Suva -1 and Davuilevu Housing, Nasinu - 1.

Dr Fong said one case is a primary contact of an existing case and the contact tracing teams are yet to confirm its cluster link.

He said 26 patients have recovered with 702 active cases in isolation while 944 cases were recorded during the current outbreak that started two months ago.

Meanwhile, Fong has returned two negative tests for COVID-19 during his quarantine.

He was among medical and health staff who had to self-isolate following the detection of the virus at the ministry's headquarters in Suva.

He was a potential primary contact for a medical team that contracted COVID-19.

Fong said he had tested negative twice during quarantine, on day one and day four.

He said that working from home was 'simply a precaution'.

"We say our health teams serve on the 'frontline' for a reason. Even when we follow the rules and employ proper PPE, there is always a risk of exposure in the line of duty," Fong said.

"I want to thank my teams who are continuing to guard the wellbeing of our people. Their service and sacrifice have never mattered more."

There have been 1014 cases recorded in Fiji since the first case was confirmed in March 2020, with 304 recoveries and four deaths.

Four other positive patients have died from pre-existing illnesses that are not related to the virus, the health ministry said.

Photo supplied (file) Caption: Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong