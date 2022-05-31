China's financial hub set to lift Covid curbs

Plans have also been introduced to support the city's economy, which has been hit hard by the restrictions.

The commercial centre has been under a strict lockdown for almost two months.

Meanwhile, China's capital Beijing has reopened parts of its public transport system as well as some shopping malls and other venues as infections ease.

The announcement in Shanghai came as official figures showed on Sunday that new daily coronavirus cases fell to 122 from 170 over the previous 24 hours.

Officials said guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 and control the number of people returning to work will be revised.

The move will see "unreasonable restrictions" being lifted on restarting work and production at companies, vice mayor Wu Qing told a news briefing.

Companies will no longer need to be on a "whitelist" to resume production starting from 1 June.

The announcement came as the city launched a 50-point plan aimed at revitalising Shanghai's economy, which before the lockdown was worth more than $600bn (£475bn).

The new measures included reducing some taxes for car buyers, speeding up the issuance of local government bonds, and fast-tracking approvals of building projects.

Under the plans, drivers who switch to an electric vehicle will be able claim a $1,500 subsidy.

Additional help for businesses will include allowing firms to delay insurance and rent payments, as well as subsidies for utility charges.