Covid-19 positive cases continue to decrease in Fiji

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. James Fong said this is indicating a better control of community transmission.

Fong added that they test for Covid-19 to strengthen the public health response and not to appease the public.

“It would be the height of stupidity for us to go and reduce the amount of testing to match the narrative of opening the border. We did not decide on the opening of the border based on that.”

Doctor Fong also said they can’t hold the whole country back because a small group of people are not vaccinated.

The national seven-day rolling average is 21 daily cases calculated for 1 November 2021.

Fiji has recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases of which 17 were reported last Friday.