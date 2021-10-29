Double vaccinated can still spread Covid-19 virus at home

Individuals who have had two vaccine doses can be just as infectious as those who have not been jabbed.

Even if they have no or few symptoms, the chance of them transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is about two in five, or 38%.

This drops to one in four, or 25%, if housemates are also fully vaccinated.

The Lancet Infectious Diseases work shows why getting even more people vaccinated and protected is important, they say.

Unvaccinated people cannot rely on those around them being jabbed to remove their risk of getting infected, they warn.

Vaccines do an excellent job of preventing serious Covid illness and deaths, but are less good at stopping infections, particularly since the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant which is dominant in the UK.

And over time, the protection offered by vaccines wanes and needs boosting with further doses.