Fiji braces for Covid-19 third wave

Two weeks ago, Fiji was reporting less than 10 cases of the Covid-19.

This week, the Health Ministry has confirmed 208 new cases of Covid-19 in the community with 20 reported on Christmas Day, 109 on Boxing Day and 79 on Monday.

On 24 December, the ministry reported 109 new cases; 40 of them were recorded on 23 December and 69 cases on Christmas Eve.

Fiji reopened its borders to international travellers on 1 December and thousands of tourists have arrived from its partner countries such as New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

While it is not clear how many of the latest cases are tourists, RNZ Pacific is aware some tourists at a Fiji resort are being isolated after testing positive to Covid-19.

In a message dated 27 December and obtained by RNZ, the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa in Nadi had advised its guests that "there are currently several guests at the resort who have returned positive Covid-19 tests".

Intercontinental said these guests were "isolating in a dedicated area of the resort, as per Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols".

"While these guests are isolating and do not pose a risk to other guests, we remind you to remain vigilant and to advise the resort team immediately if you develop any symptoms.

"Please refer to the welcome letter you received upon arrival which outlines the government isolation requirements for any guests who test positive for Covid," InterContinental said.

All travellers to Fiji are required to present proof, on arrival at Nadi Airport, of a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before departure.

They are also required to spend three days at any Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) hotel or resort, undergoing a Covid-19 test on day two of their stay. If they return a negative result, they are released on day three.

Wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces is mandatory as well as at outdoor locations where groups of people can gather.

While in Fiji, tourists are also encouraged to use CFC-approved excursions and tours.

Intercontinental is situated behind the popular public Natadola Beach and it has advised its guests to book their tours, massages, horse-riding and other excursions within the resort at the Rosie's Tour Desk and Concierge.

"This is for your own security and safety," InterContinental said.

Fiji's Health Secretary James Fong said cases of Covid-19 continue to be identified among travellers into Fiji.

He said these cases were in fully vaccinated individuals who tested negative on their three-day pre-departure PCR test and they are currently in isolation within hotels.

"All their positive samples will be sent to our partner laboratory in Australia for genomic sequencing," Dr Fong said.

"If a variant is transmissible enough, stringent border and community measures will only delay the inevitable entry and spread of current and future variants of the Covid-19 virus.

"To protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country, we must all get vaccinated when it is our turn and continue to be strict with our covid safe measures."

Dr Fong said the Covid-19 cases were increasing rapidly globally and "especially so in the European and Americas region and throughout Africa".

While he did not confirm if any of the latest cases were the Omicron variant, Dr Fong said the "new highly transmissible variant is contributing significantly to this increase."