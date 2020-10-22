Fiji has new imported Covid-19 case

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed on Wednesday that the patient arrived in the country on a repatriation flight from India.

The man was among the 10 Fijians who arrived earlier this month.

Dr Waqainabete has assured the new case doesn’t pose any threat to Fijians.

The last quarantined Covid-19 patient was released last week after multiple test results came out negative, he added.

Fiji had a total number of 32 coronavirus cases since 19 March 19 when the country confirmed its first case.

The death toll stands at two and the rest of the patients have fully recovered.

Photo file