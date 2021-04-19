Fiji lockdown in Nadi and Lautoka after Covid-19 positive test

The 53-year old woman is a first-generation contact identified through contact tracing related to the border quarantine case announced yesterday.

The woman lives in Nadi, with a travel history in Nadi and Lautoka.

All members of her household have already been entered into quarantine.

The Ministry of Health is awaiting the results of their Covid-19 tests.

To aid rapid contact tracing and reduce the likelihood of further transmission, the Government announced a lockdown of the Greater Nadi and Lautoka Area, starting from 4am this morning.

The Greater Nadi and Lautoka Area are the area spanning from Momi Junction and the Mulomulo Post bearing towards Sigatoka, to Nacilau, Vakabuli, and the Waiwai crossing bearing towards Ba.

Passenger travel out of this area has been halted by road, air, and sea. Passenger travel into the area will be permitted over the next 24 hours for Fijians who reside within the Greater Nadi and Lautoka Area.

Within the Greater Nadi and Lautoka Area, effective immediately, the Fiji Police Force is enforcing a 24-hour curfew.

For the rest of Fiji, schools, workplaces, businesses and inter-island shipping services may remain open.