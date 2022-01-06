Fiji records 596 new Covid-19 cases

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, James Fong said 254 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 103 cases were in the Western Division, six cases were reported in the Northern Division, and nine cases are in the Eastern Division.

224 new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 372 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

The first Covid-19 death to report is of a 75-year-old man from Suva who died at his home last Friday.

Dr Fong said he was fully vaccinated and had significant pre-existing medical conditions that also contributed to his death.

The second Covid-19 death is a 56-year-old woman from Korovou who died at home last Saturday in respiratory distress.

She had only received her first dose of vaccine and had multiple pre-existing medical conditions that also contributed to her death.

There have been 704 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji, with 702 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April last year.

The ministry has confirmed the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as community transmission of both the Omicron and Delta variant.F