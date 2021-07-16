Fiji records biggest number of COVID-19 cases to date

It is the largest number of cases in a single day since the latest outbreak began in April.

There were another five deaths which health authorities say have occurred over the past four days.

This follows Thursday's announcement of 10 additional deaths over the past week.

The death toll in Fiji has now reached 74.

The most recent deaths included four people in their sixties and a 78 year old - none of whom were vaccinated.

There are now 11,033 active cases with Fiji having recording nearly 14 thousand cases in the recent outbreak.

Photo file