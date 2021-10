However, the Ministry of Health recorded 22 new cases of the virus.

MOH’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said 54.1 percent of the target population are considered fully vaccinated nationwide.

Dr. Fong added that the test positivity rate sits at four percent which is below the World Health Organization’s five percent threshold.

38 COVID cases are currently hospitalized.

Of these, two are considered severe cases while another is in critical condition.