Fiji reports 591 new cases, six deaths

Fiji has reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8am on Monday.
The Government also confirmed six deaths, taking the toll to 444 - 442 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.
That compares with 303 cases and five deaths in the previous 24-hour period.
Of the latest cases, 498 were recorded in the Western Division, 89 in the Central Division and four cases on remote Kadavu in the east.
Fiji now has 19,062 active cases in isolation.
Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the four new cases on Kadavu were from Namalata Village.
- He said the six deaths were recorded between 16 and 22 August. Three were from the Central Division and three from the West.
- A 72-year-old man from Tailevu died at home on 21 August.
- A 44-year-old man also from Tailevu presented to Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 19 August. He died three days later.
- A 50-year-old woman from Tailevu who died at home on 20/08/2021. She presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress. She was not vaccinated.
- A 20-year-old woman from Rakiraki died at home on 16 August.
- A 72 year-old woman also from Rakiraki died at home on 21 August.
- A 71-year-old man from Rakiraki died at home on 22 August.
Source:
RNZ Pacific