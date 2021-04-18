Fijian quarantine facility officer tests Covid-19 positive

The case was confirmed just as Fiji was preparing to commemorate one year since the last case of Covid-19 outside of a border quarantine facility.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said yesterday they became aware of a new border quarantine case that could pose a risk of transmission beyond the border which requires immediate steps, from all of us, to mitigate.

“This case of the virus has been detected during a routine test of a member of our security forces working within a quarantine facility. We know he contracted the virus anytime from one to six days prior and that he interacted with other daytime staff in the quarantine facility during that time. That means there may have been some exposure outside of the facility that we have to manage. “

It’s understood the soldier contracted the virus from a couple that returned from India.

The two travelers were staying at a hotel which is used as a quarantine facilities.

The Fijian government will have a press conference at 4.45pm (local time) today.

Contact tracing continues today and Health Ministry officials are working hard to ensure the situation is brought under control.

Photo file WHO