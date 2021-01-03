More than 2500 break virus restrictions at illegal rave in France

Some of the 2,500 ravers in Lieuron, near Rennes in northern France, had planned to party until Tuesday.

Police issued fines to revellers found leaving and the organisers were being identified as the party ended.

A number of party-goers were from the UK and Spain, police said.

Attendees clashed with police, setting fire to a car and throwing objects at officers attempting to shut the event down. At least three officers were injured.

A driver was apprehended with turntables, speakers and a generator in the boot of the vehicle, according to French TV station BFM TV.

Police trying to stop the event faced "fierce hostility from many partygoers", a statement from local authorities said.

But at 05:30 local time on Saturday the ravers began to accept the party was over and started to leave the two disused warehouse hangars, the local prefecture said.