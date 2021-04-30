New Fiji Covid-19 cases raise concerns amid surge in infections

Last night, the ministry announced five new cases of Covid-19 infections.

The new cases come amid 605 tests being carried out in 24 hours.

The first two cases were close household contacts of previously announced cases and that both persons had tested positive while in quarantine.

Health Secretary James Fong said one of the two new cases is the wife of an earlier positive case from Nausori on Viti Levu, while the other is the man's 52-year-old aunt, who worked at a garment factory.

The aunt, he said, was a concern for officials because she had worked in a factory, which had been shut down since the restrictions were announced last week.

He said the woman's case is under investigation, and screening for anyone she worked with her is underway.

The third case is a former border quarantine passenger who arrived from Papua New Guinea on April 9.

Dr Fong said the man had contact with a soldier who is the husband of the woman in Makoi who had tested positive.

He said the passenger had interacted with the soldier on the day of his discharge from the managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) facility.

The fourth case is a 68-year-old man in Rakiraki.

Dr Fong said the man's case is being investigated because there was no link between him and any existing cases.

He said the man had tested positive after presenting himself to the Rakiraki Hospital, complaining of a cough and fever.

The fifth case is a Tongan man who had travelled from Guyana to Fiji and was on his way to Tonga. He arrived in Fiji on April 22, via Auckland.

So far, 98 people who were discharged from a quarantine on April 12-25, have been identified with 82 of them contacted and told to stay home.

The rest have also been contacted and will be tested, Dr Fong said.

He said all the latest Covid-19 patients are in a stable condition.