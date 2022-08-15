One-month-old baby dies from Covid-19 in Fiji

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the one-month-old baby passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva last week, 12 days after admission.

According to the ministry, the newborn was admitted three weeks after birth with severe Covid-19.

Of the 174 deaths since December 2021, nine deaths were below the age of 19.

The ministry said hospitalization for severe diseases remains within manageable limits.

Members of the public have been urged to get booster vaccine doses.

In addition, the health team envisions that when more people get vaccinated with the booster doses, the better the level of protection, and the safer it will be to remove the remaining public health measures further.

For this to happen, the ministry is currently targeting an 80 per cent booster coverage for those over 18 years.

The threshold may be reviewed if current trends in cases and severe disease hold.

There are currently 139 active Covid cases in Fiji.