One more death, 266 new cases in Fiji

The Health Ministry says one case is from the Nawakalevu containment area in Nadi, while the remaining 265 cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Health Secretary James Fong said 102 cases are from existing clusters in this zone, and there are no new clusters to report.

He said the remaining cases are contacts of known cases, cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

Dr Fong said a full breakdown of areas of interest has been published online on the Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard and on the Fijian Government Facebook page.

"You can also view the approximate locations of the new cases on the ministry's COVID-19 dashboard."

Dr Fong said a 67-year-old man from Suvavou, Lami near Suva was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for a pre-existing non-COVID medical condition.

"During his admission he tested positive for the virus, developed severe COVID-19 and died.

"His doctors have determined that his death was caused by COVID-19. He was not vaccinated."

Fifteen people have died in Fiji since March 2020, 13 from this latest outbreak which started in April while there are now over 2000 people who have tested positive in isolation.

Photo file