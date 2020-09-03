Samoa set for first Australian repatriation flight

Prime Minister Tui'laepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi revealed the new plan on local television as well as other amendments to the State of Emergency Orders on Wednesday.

He said there were enough students in Australia, Japan and China to warrant the charter, proposed for the end of September, which would also allow for the repatriation of other stranded citizens.

But he stressed the cost of the charter would be met by the individuals themselves, including costs of quarantine and medical checks.

Tuila'epa also said passengers would have to meet all medical requirements and checks or they would not be allowed to travel.

Those travelling from Japan and China will have to find their own way to the yet to be named city in Australia to board the flight to Samoa.

