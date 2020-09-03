 

Samoa set for first Australian repatriation flight

BY: Loop Pacific
14:42, September 3, 2020
Samoa's government has approved a one-off charter flight from Australia to repatriate scholarship students who have finished their schooling, a first since the lockdown started in March.

Prime Minister Tui'laepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi revealed the new plan on local television as well as other amendments to the State of Emergency Orders on Wednesday.

He said there were enough students in Australia, Japan and China to warrant the charter, proposed for the end of September, which would also allow for the repatriation of other stranded citizens.

But he stressed the cost of the charter would be met by the individuals themselves, including costs of quarantine and medical checks.

Tuila'epa also said passengers would have to meet all medical requirements and checks or they would not be allowed to travel.

Those travelling from Japan and China will have to find their own way to the yet to be named city in Australia to board the flight to Samoa.

 

RNZ Pacific
Samoa
Repatriation flight
Australia
