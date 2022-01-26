Solomon Islands reports first Covid-19 deaths

Solomon Business Magazine reports Health Minister Culwick Togamana announced the deaths this afternoon along with the latest figures showing 650 cases of Covid-19 as of midday Tuesday.

The two victims were a 51-year-old female and a 59-year-old male who had pre-existing conditions, including diabetes and high-blood pressure before contracting the virus.

They passed away on Monday night at the National Referral Hospital.

Togamana said health authorities were expecting more cases in the coming days as community transmission was now widespread in the capital and some provincial areas.

As of Tuesday 6pm local time, a four-day lockdown is in effect for the capital Honiara.

Photo SIBC Caption: National Referral Hospital in Honiara.